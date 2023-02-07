Poppies set to make changes for Hillier Cup semi-final clash at Cogenhoe

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies go into the county cup clash having picked up back-to-back wins in the Vanarama National League North for the first time this season after they followed up a 3-2 home success over Boston United with an impressive 3-0 victory at Banbury United at the weekend.

With Peterborough Sports awaiting the winners of tonight’s tie, Poppies boss Glover insists he wants to see his team progress through to the final, which is set to be held at Northampton Town’s Sixfields home later in the season.

But he is set to make changes with another huge league game against fellow strugglers Buxton coming up at the weekend.

“We have got some players who could do with some gametime so we will mix the team up,” the Poppies manager said.

“But we are still going there with a good hit. It’s a cup semi-final so we want to try to win and progress to the final.

“There will be a few changes from Saturday. We have got a couple with tight muscles who need that bit of rest.

“We have Harry Reilly and Ben Sault who have been out injured and we will be looking to get them back involved.