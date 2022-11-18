Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

While last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chorley made it six away defeats in a row without scoring a goal in the Vanarama National League North, the Poppies have been in impressive form at Latimer Park of late.

They have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and will now hope they can maintain that as they turn their attention to the second round proper of the Isuzu FA Trophy and a clash with league rivals Gloucester City.

A home league game against Southport follows on next weekend and boss Lee Glover is keen to ensure his team “maintain that feeling” at Latimer Park.

“We want to progress in the Trophy, we’d love a good run in it just like everyone would,” the Poppies manager said.

“Obviously we’re at home and it’s the first knockout action we have had at home this season so hopefully that will help us.

“Gloucester picked up with the new manager (Steve King) going in there and stabilising them.

“They have had a couple of indifferent results recently but this is a cup competition and we want to attack the game at home the way we always attack it and play on the front foot.

“The fans have been good at home, the results have been good so we want to maintain that feeling.

“The next two are home games and it will be nice not to have a midweek match so we can work with the lads.

“It would have been nice to get something out of the Chorley game to keep us rolling.