Poppies seek swift appointment as they advertise vacant manager’s position

In a surprise development, the club confirmed last night (Sunday) that Glover had left Latimer Park with immediate effect in what was described as a “mutually agreed decision”.

The move came just 34 days before the Poppies are due to play Desborough Town in their first pre-season friendly of the summer on July 1 as they prepare for a campaign in the Southern League Premier Central next season following their relegation from the Vanarama National League North.

It is one of the first major on-field tasks facing the Poppies’ new management committee who are in charge of the club following owner Ritchie Jeune’s decision to step back from the day-to-day running of it.

The search is on for Kettering Town's next manager. Picture by Peter Short

And, this morning, the club officially advertised the vacant manager’s position on their website.

The advert reads: “Kettering Town FC invite applications for the role of first team manager.

“The club will play in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division next season and applicants are requested to send their CV in the first instance to club secretary Ian Hopewell ([email protected]).