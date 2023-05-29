News you can trust since 1897
Poppies seek swift appointment as they advertise vacant manager's position

The search for Kettering Town’s next manager is under way as they seek a swift appointment following the shock departure of Lee Glover.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 29th May 2023, 09:54 BST

In a surprise development, the club confirmed last night (Sunday) that Glover had left Latimer Park with immediate effect in what was described as a “mutually agreed decision”.

The move came just 34 days before the Poppies are due to play Desborough Town in their first pre-season friendly of the summer on July 1 as they prepare for a campaign in the Southern League Premier Central next season following their relegation from the Vanarama National League North.

It is one of the first major on-field tasks facing the Poppies’ new management committee who are in charge of the club following owner Ritchie Jeune’s decision to step back from the day-to-day running of it.

The search is on for Kettering Town's next manager. Picture by Peter ShortThe search is on for Kettering Town's next manager. Picture by Peter Short
And, this morning, the club officially advertised the vacant manager’s position on their website.

The advert reads: “Kettering Town FC invite applications for the role of first team manager.

“The club will play in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division next season and applicants are requested to send their CV in the first instance to club secretary Ian Hopewell ([email protected]).

“We are looking to make an early appointment and favoured candidates can expect interviews to be held at short notice.”

