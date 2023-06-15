The club have installed an ‘early bird’ offer with discounts available if tickets are purchased before June 30.

The final chance to buy season tickets for the discounted price will be on Friday, June 30 when the club will also be hosting a Fans’ Forum from 8pm, which will feature new manager Andy Leese and captain Gary Stoher as well as the club’s management committee.

For the new campaign, anyone purchasing a season ticket at Latimer Park will be entitled to free entry for the club’s women’s and under-18 matches and will also receive a complimentary cup of tea or coffee at every home game.

Kettering Town are holding another Fans' Forum at the end of the month

The season ticket prices are as follows (standard price after June 30 in brackets)

Adults: £210 (£236), concessions: £140 (£157.50), under-18s: £30 (£35).

Fans can also reserve their seat and a car parking space for an extra £50 for each.

