Poppies seal deals for Reilly and Sault

Ben Sault has signed for Kettering Town

Midfielders Ben Sault and Harry Reilly have become the latest names to be added to Lee Glover’s new-look squad.

Sault has been with the Poppies throughout pre-season having played for Boston United in the last campaign. He previously played for Lincoln City and Oadby Town.

Reilly produced an impressive display when he was included in Kettering’s line-up for last Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win at Corby Town.

He lists Banbury United, Stratford Town and Daventry Town amongst his former clubs and also played for the University of Rio Grande’s Red Storm in the United States.