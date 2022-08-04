Poppies seal deals for Reilly and Sault

Kettering Town have announced two more signings as the countdown continues to the first day of the Vanarama National League North season.

Ben Sault has signed for Kettering Town
Midfielders Ben Sault and Harry Reilly have become the latest names to be added to Lee Glover’s new-look squad.

Sault has been with the Poppies throughout pre-season having played for Boston United in the last campaign. He previously played for Lincoln City and Oadby Town.

Reilly produced an impressive display when he was included in Kettering’s line-up for last Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win at Corby Town.

He lists Banbury United, Stratford Town and Daventry Town amongst his former clubs and also played for the University of Rio Grande’s Red Storm in the United States.

Both players are eligible to feature in Saturday’s opening game of the season at AFC Fylde.

