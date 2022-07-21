Poppies ready to be the Jersey boys

Lee Glover takes his Kettering Town team to face Jersey Bulls this weekend. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies’ latest pre-season outing sees them heading across the water to take on Combined Counties League side Jersey Bulls.

The squad will be travelling to Jersey tomorrow (Friday) afternoon before training on the island shortly after their arrival with their latest friendly taking place on Saturday.

Glover has had a busy summer as he pieces together a new-look side for the forthcoming Vanarama National League North campaign.

And he is hoping the trip will be a good opportunity for a bit of team bonding.

“I think this trip is great, we can get the boys away and it’s a bit of bonding for them,” the Poppies manager said.

“We will be treating it exactly how a professional club would.

“We cancelled training on Tuesday due to the heat so we were having them in on Wednesday and then we are travelling down late on Friday afternoon and then we will train when we get there.

“We will play the game and then the boys can have a meal and a night out.