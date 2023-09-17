Poppies progress in FA Cup, but both Steelmen and Diamonds suffer defeats

Harry Reilly is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring the only goal of the game for Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies were made to work for it, but they stretched their unbeaten run to five matches thanks to Harry Reilly's goal after 23 minutes.

That goal took the Poppies back to the head of the all-time FA Cup goals scored.

They are now on the 911 mark, with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur one goal behind.

The draw for the third qualifying round will take place on Monday.

The draw for the third qualifying round will take place on Monday.

Elsewhere, it was a bad day for both Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Northern Premier League Midland Division.

Both sides threw away winning positions to lose, and both against opposition teams that were reduced for large chunks of their games by red cards.

The Steelmen looked to be cruising to victory at Hinckley LRFC as they led 2-0 after just six minutes thanks to goals from Jordan O'Brien and new signing Connor Tomlinson, who joined on loan from Nuneaton on Friday.

The home side pulled a goal back before the break, and then square the match on 56 minutes, before being reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute.

But instead of Corby making he most of their extra man, it was Hinckley who rallied to score a last-minute winner through Dom Brennan.

The home side were then reduced to nine men with a second red in stoppage time, but Corby could find no way back.

The defeat was the Steelmen's third in six matches this season, and their first on the road. They have slipped to 11th in the table.

Diamonds remain rooted to the bottom and without a point from their opening seven games after they were beaten 2-1 at a Coventry Sphinx that started the day alongside them in the relegation zone.

Diamonds started well and took a 22nd-minute lead through Will Jones, only for Sphinx to tie things up five minutes into the second half.