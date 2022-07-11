Poppies' pre-season begins with a loss

Kettering Town kicked off pre-season with a loss at Tamworth

With manager Lee Glover absent, the team was taken by assistant-manager Rory Prendergast and goalkeeper coach Frankie Fry as the Poppies’ summer signings made their first appearances for the club.

In the end, it proved to be a low-key and long drawn out affair due to a number of injury delays, drinks breaks and substitutions - particularly in the second half.

The only goal of the game came from the penalty spot after the break when Poppies goalkeeper Cameron Gregory brought down Kyle Finn in the area and Dan Creaney stepped up to score from the spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering did go close with home goalkeeper Jas Singh saving well from both Andre Wright and Rhys Sharpe.

But the first official run-out for the Poppies ended in a narrow loss.