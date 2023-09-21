Kettering's players celebrate the only goal of the game against Sporting Khalsa (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies secured a 1-0 home success against Sporting Khalsa last Saturday to set up a third qualifying round trip to Hitchin Town.

Harry Reilly got the only goal before half-time to make sure of the win against Khalsa.

And Poppies boss Leese said: "I said to the players before the game, I don't care if they are step nine or 10, whoever comes here is going to make it hard for us - and they did.

"They had changed from when I saw them play a couple of weeks before, they put their experienced players back in and they were a different proposition on Saturday.

"They were probably stronger but not as lively or pacey as I thought they would be.

"But they gave us a game, and we made a couple of errors in the first half that could have let them in.

"I'm absolutely delighted with us because we've had a long week. The games against Bromsgrove and Needham Market took a lot out of us.

"We went out and played fatigued and injured, but we saw it through.

"It was all about the result, getting through and trying to get to where we want to be, which is the first round proper.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the lads."

Last weekend's goal meant the Poppies moved back to the top of the all-time scorers list in FA Cup history, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who are on 910 goals.

And that is something Leese takes pride in.

"I like that history, I think it's fantastic," Leese said. "It's something we should be really, really proud of.

"To stand here as the top scorers in the competition is something to celebrate.

"It gives us a bit of profile and I think it's fantastic."

He may not have got a goal last weekend, but striker Tyrone Lewthwaite attracted plenty of praise from Leese after the game.

"Ty Lewthwaite deserves a lot of credit," Leese said.

"I've asked him to do a role up there, and he's done it manfully.

"Every week, he's playing with an injury, but he's manfully carried his job out.

"He's the target man, the focal point, we get him back for set-plays, we ask him to run from defending from a corner and get back upthere.

"He had an absolutely tremendous game.

"He was out on his feet and we're having to nurse him through, but hopefully the prize money will allow us to go and get him some help up there."

The Poppies are now unbeaten in their past five matches in all competitions ahead of their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central trip to Long Eaton United on Saturday.

"We've come a long way during the past few weeks," Leese said.

"People will say 'look at the opposition last Saturday' but I don't care.

"I don't care if you come from step seven, eight, nine or 10, they come here and give it a right good go.