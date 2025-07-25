Poppies player of the year signs for promotion rivals Harborough
Kelly-Evans was a key man in the Poppies team that finished runners-up in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season, before going on to lose the play-off final to AFC Telford United.
The diminutive schemer impressed so much that he was voted the Poppies players' player of the year, but he opted not to return to Latimer Park and instead sign for a Harborough team that finished fifth last season, and have their eyes on a bigger prize this time around.
Kelly-Evans has been training with and playing for the Bees in pre-season, and becomes the latest of a batch of new signings made by manager Mitch Austin.
“I am absolutely delighted to get this deal over the line," the Bees boss told @HarbTownFC.
"I don’t think it was a big secret that Devon has been training with us and playing in our pre-season friendlies, including our trip out to Madrid.
"Anyone who watched our games against Kettering last season and in particular the play-off semi-final, will know just why we have been chasing Devon.
"His ball retention, range of passing, fitness levels are absolutely fantastic.
"Add to that the fact he is a great lad with the same drive and mentality of the group we already have in place at the club, it was a no brainer to try and get a deal done, which I am pleased to say has now all been finalised.”
