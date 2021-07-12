Poppies pay tribute to legendary striker Moss

Former Kettering Town striker Ernie Moss has died at the age of 71

Kettering Town have paid tribute to former striker and assistant-manager Ernie Moss, who has passed away at the age of 71.

He had dementia and had been living in a care home. His family believe his dementia was caused by him repeatedly heading a football during his career in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The Moss family have long campaigned for more research to be done into the links of heading a football and dementia.

In a statement, the Poppies said: "It is with sadness that we have been informed of the passing of Chesterfield born ex-Poppy Ermie Moss.

"A classic centre-forward, his previous clubs included Chesterfield, Peterborough United, Port Vale, Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, Scarborough and Shepshed Charterhouse.

"Another one of Peter Morris’s first signings when he took over as manager during the summer of 1988. Ernie joined the club from Scarborough and became a folk hero to the people of Kettering, with his professional attitude and application in front of goal along with partner Robbie Cooke he featured in some classic matches during the good times of Kettering Town’s history.

"His goal and, as it turned out winner, on his return against Boston United on 1st January 1991 at York Street sent the 1,000 plus travelling fans into a thriving sea of red.

"A great ambassador of the game and who will be sadly missed, he joined Peter Morris at Boston United in season 1992-93.

"Later managed Gainsborough Trinity and Leek Town, before returning to Rockingham Road as Peter Morris’ (his second managerial spell at the club) assistant. He later managed Hucknall Town, Matlock Town and Belper Town.

"Ernie made his Poppies league debut against Northwich Victoria on 10th August 1988, going on make 99 first class appearances, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.