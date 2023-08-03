Jeune, who was born on Jersey, stepped back from the day-to-day running of the Poppies after the end of last season which ended with the club being relegated from the Vanarama National League North.

While he officially remains the club’s owner, a management committee has taken over the day-to-day running of the Poppies and have been working to generate funds through a number of events as well as season ticket sales while they also oversaw the appointment of new manager Andy Leese, who is gear up for the Southern League Premier Central opener at Stamford this weekend.

But Jeune has now taken on a board role with Jersey, who begin their Combined Counties League season on August 12.

Ritchie Jeune. Picture by Peter Short

Jersey Bulls chairman Russell Le Feuvre said: “Having Ritchie join our board is a testament to the commitment of Jersey Bulls FC to continually strive for progress and offer tangible footballing pathways and development for the island.

“As we look to improve on our position from last season on the pitch, we will also explore community-based activities and add more teams to our rostra.

“We are a volunteer run club, and we are always grateful for the ongoing contributions of our board, players, management team, club volunteers, sponsors, and loyal supporters. There are exciting times ahead for sure.”

Following the announcement, Jeune told the Bulls’ website: “As a Jersey bean I have always kept an eye on the Jersey Bulls and the club’s progress and am delighted to be able to contribute in a meaningful way to the ongoing development and ambitions of the club, as well as deepening my roots in Jersey.