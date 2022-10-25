Poppies manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies face a midweek trek to Farsley Celtic tonight as they continue to search for their first away win of the season in the Vanarama National League North.

Kettering have now conceded 15 goals in their last three matches on the road in all competitions, although they have won their last two at Latimer Park.

They sit in 20th place, just above the relegation zone, after 13 games while Farsley are one of those teams sitting below them.

It makes this evening’s clash a crucial one for both sides while another big game against another struggling side Blyth Spartans takes place at Latimer Park at the weekend.

And Glover knows tightening up defensively must be the big priority after his team conceded four second-half goals in the 4-0 defeat at Chester at the weekend.

“The lads will have to react,” the Poppies boss said.

“We have got a couple of people who have returned with Sam Bennett being fit and Decarrey had his ankle strapped up but we didn’t really want to use him to cause anymore damage.

“They might come into the reckoning.

“We will have a chat with the players to see where we’re at.

“We need to keep a clean sheet. Do we need to change formation? That’s for me to look at.

“We won the game against Spennymoor (a 2-1 win) and the team talk at half-time at Chester was very similar to the one against Spennymoor.

“We were hoping we could have a bit more quality up the pitch and do a little bit more and keep compact and not give them anything.

