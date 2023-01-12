It was confirmed this afternoon that Stephan Morley has left the Poppies while goalkeeper Cameron Gregory will be signing for Boston United, who Kettering face at Latimer Park in the Vanarama National League North on Saturday.

But Poppies boss Lee Glover has made swift moves to fill the voids.

Goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes has rejoined the Poppies on loan from Derby County having enjoyed a successful stint with them earlier in the campaign.

Harrison Foulkes, pictured with goalkeeper coach Harry Hogg, is back on loan at Kettering Town from Derby County. Picture by Peter Short

And Kettering have also signed Josh Flanagan on what is described as “a short-term deal” from Brackley Town.

Flanagan is a versatile left-sided player who has also played for Northampton Town while also having loan spells at both St Neots Town and Corby Town. He featured for Brackley in their 3-0 win over Kettering at St James Park earlier this season.

Both new arrivals are in line to play against Boston in a crucial clash towards the bottom of the table and boss Glover said: “With players leaving, we have had to go and do some business.

“Harrison will come back in and he was excellent for us previously.

“Want him to come back in and maintain those standards.

“Josh is a highly rated young player and he has struggled to get into the Brackley team, simply because they are one of the strongest in the league.

“We think he will be a useful addition to our squad. He can play anywhere down the left side.