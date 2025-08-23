Poppies maintain 100 per cent start, but losses for Steelmen, Diamonds and Doughboys

Leon Lobjoit celerates firing Kettering into a 1-0 lead at Real Bedford (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town maintained their 100 per cent start to the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central season with an excellent 2-0 win at Real Bedford on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Hollyhead's side secured maximum points thanks to a deflected first-half strike from Leon Lobjoit and a goal from Alfie Lewis just eight minutes into the second half.

Any hopes the home side had of getting back into the game were effectively ended two minutes later when midfielder Archie Jones was sent off after collecting a second booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves the Poppies second in the table, level on points with Bishop's Stortford who also made it four wins out of four with a 2-1 triumph at Stratford Town.

The Poppies are quickly back in action as they entertain Harborough Town at Latimer Park on Monday (ko 3pm).

The Bees are another side to have started the season well, and sit fourth on 10 points after they beat St Ives Town 2-0.

It was a bad day for Corby Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Setchell's side had enjoyed a 100 per cent winning start to the season but that came to a shuddering halt as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Coventry Sphinx.

The Steelmen got off to the perfect start as Connor Tomlinson fired them into a third-minute lead, but they were 2-1 down by the break as Sphinx netted through Iddriss Fuseini and Kyle Carey, and then Jordan Hayward added a third on 56 minutes.

Setchell will be looking for his team to bounce back in Monday's derby date at AFC Rushden & Diamonds (ko 3pm), with Elliot Sandy's side also suffering a first league loss of the campaign as they were well beaten 4-1 at Mickleover.

The home side were 2-0 ahead at the break and then went 3-0 up seconds after the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Andrade netted to reduce the arrears and Diamonds then had the chance to make it 3-2, only for Jordan Graham to slam a penalty against the bar.

Mickleover wrapped things up with a fourth in the closing stages.

Wellingborough Town are out of the FA Trophy after they went out to hosts Sporting Khalsa, losing a penalty shootout 4-3 after the sides had played out a 1-1 draw.

The Doughboys had been trailing until the dying seconds of normal time when Jack O'Connor scored a dramatic equaliser, but Jake Stone's men then came up short in the shootout.

Borough are back in NPL Midlands Division action on Monday when they go to St Neots Town.