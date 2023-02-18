Poppies lose a key game at Blyth while Diamonds look doomed to relegation after defeat

The Poppies, who included new loan signing Jimmy Knowles who has signed from Mansfield Town in their squad, went into the clash in the north-east on the back of a four-match unbeaten run.

But they remain in trouble at the wrong end of the Vanarama National League North after Troy Chiabi’s 24th-minute goal ultimately proved decisive.

The result leaves Lee Glover’s team just two points above the dropzone ahead of another crucial clash with Farsley Celtic, who currently occupy the final relegation spot, at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover saw his side lose at Blyth Spartans. Picture by Peter Short

AFC Rushden & Diamonds, meanwhile, look doomed at the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.

Diamonds hosted Hednesford Town in a battle of the bottom two at Hayden Road and the visitors clinched only their fourth win of the campaign thanks to Danny Glover’s goal 12 minutes from full-time.

