Poppies look set for a welcome clean bill of health for Bradford clash

There were spells during the first half of the season when the Poppies were hit by a number of injuries at the same time.

But, as they head into 2023, there looks to be a clean bill of health for the Kettering squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Keaton Ward was the only notable absentee in the 2-1 victory at Peterborough Sports on Boxing Day after he was ruled out due to illness.

Keaton Ward should be back in the Kettering Town squad for the clash at Bradford (Park Avenue). Picture by Peter Short

But he should be back in the equation this weekend while the Poppies have also received another boost with that news that Frankie Maguire’s loan deal has been extended.

The Sheffield United youngster played a starring role on Boxing Day as he scored from the penalty spot before setting up the late winner for captain Gary Stohrer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Glover is hoping his squad will steer clear of injuries for a while to come as they look to lift themselves out of trouble in the Vanarama National League North.

“When we have had a full squad to choose from, I think we have shown we can be very competitive in the league,” the Poppies manager said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s when we’ve had a lot of injuries at the same time that we have come unstuck, particularly early on in the season.

“We have had a good month or so where we have had the vast majority of the boys available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Earlier on, we had a catalogue of injuries together and it was difficult to manage and maintain any sort of form or competitiveness.