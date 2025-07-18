Poppies kick off the new season with road trip to Royston

Kettering Town boss Simon Hollyhead (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town have been handed a trip to Royston Town on the opening day of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central campaign on August 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a busy opening couple of weeks, Simon Hollyhead's team then face home games against Leiston (Tues, Aug 12) and Barwell (Sat, Aug 16) before going to newly-promoted Real Bedord on August 23.

The Bank Holiday Monday (Aug 25) then sees local rivals Harborough Town cross the county border for an early-season humdinger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Hollyhead has to wait until Tuesday, October 21 before being reunited with former club Banbury United, with the Poppies on the road on that occasion. The Puritans are due at Latimer Park on Saturday, February 21.

The festive fixtures see the Poppies make the short trip to Harborough on Saturday, December 27, while on January 3 they entertain Stratford Town.

The Easter weekend sees a Good Friday home date with Real Bedford, before a trip to Stratford on Easter Monday.

The season is wrapped up on April 25, and the Poppies will be on their travels as they head to Bury Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The busiest month on the calendar for league matches is November, with the Poppies pencilled in for seven matches in 29 days - four of them at home.

The longest trip of the league season is to Leiston, and Hollyhead and his players will have to make that journey on Saturday, January 10.

The full fixture list can be found at ketteringtownfc.com

Meanwhile, the Poppies kick off their competitive season this weekend when they travel to Moulton FC in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup first round on Saturday (July 19) .

The match will be played on the Magpies' artificial surface at Brunting Road, with kick-off at 3pm. Admission is £7 for adults, and £4 for concessions.