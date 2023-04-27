News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
15 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
23 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
2 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
2 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Poppies in the thick of it as National League North heads for a dramatic conclusion

It’s set to be a drama-filled afternoon at Aggborough and numerous other Vanarama National League North grounds on Saturday.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 2 min read

The competitive nature of the division has left a large number of clubs with plenty to play for with AFC Fylde and King’s Lynn Town battling it out for the title while a number of teams are still hopeful of sneaking into the play-offs at the death.

There is a lot on the line and that is certainly the case at Aggborough where Kettering Town will lock horns with old rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A few weeks ago, Kidderminster’s play-off hopes looked dead and buried.

Lee Glover and his Kettering Town team are looking to secure survival on what is set to be a dramatic final day of the season in the National League North. Picture by Peter ShortLee Glover and his Kettering Town team are looking to secure survival on what is set to be a dramatic final day of the season in the National League North. Picture by Peter Short
Lee Glover and his Kettering Town team are looking to secure survival on what is set to be a dramatic final day of the season in the National League North. Picture by Peter Short
Most Popular

But an eight-match unbeaten run and five wins in a row has left them with a chance of securing a top-seven finish on the final day.

They need to win and hope others above them slip up while the Poppies also know a victory for them will guarantee safety as they battle it out with the likes of Blyth Spartans, Farsley Celtic and Bradford (Park Avenue) to avoid finishing in the dropzone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s the sort of day where the fans’ reactions as the day goes on will tell the players on the field exactly what is going on elsewhere.

And Kettering boss Lee Glover insists it’s impossible for scorelines from other grounds to not have a direct effect on how teams go about their business for the final 90 minutes of the regular season.

“There will be a massive edge to the game,” the Poppies manager said.

“I think it will be a really big crowd and Kidderminster will be looking at other results as well because they are trying to get in the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it could really end up being a stand up fight, depending on how the results are going.

“Everyone will be aware of what’s happening elsewhere.

“It will start as a normal game but as it goes on, results from elsewhere might influence what’s going on and how people approach it.”

Kettering will start the day two points clear of Blyth, who sit in the final relegation spot and host Hereford in a must-win final game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kidderminster, meanwhile, sit in ninth place but are just one point adrift of both Scarborough Athletic and Buxton who currently occupy the last two play-off spots.

Related topics:National League NorthPoppiesBuxtonBlyth Spartans