Poppies ‘in the driving seat’ but more points are needed as Sports pay a visit

Tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm), the Poppies take on Peterborough Sports in the second of three home games this week knowing a win would move them five points clear of the relegation zone.

But standing in their way are one of the in-form teams in the division with Sports having cruised away from danger with an unbeaten run of five matches, which included a notable 1-0 win at high-flying Chester.

Kettering drew 0-0 with Darlington at Latimer Park at the weekend to move onto 44 points - two clear of Leamington who currently occupy the last of four relegation places.

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

It still looks likely that a points tally of over 50 points will be needed to be absolutely assured of Step 2 football next season.

But Glover is staying focused on his team and said: “I haven’t had a plan as far as points are concerned.

“I have said all along that we need to take care of our business.

“We are still in the driving seat so let’s make sure we stay in control and aren’t looking at others.

“We have to keep our foot on the pedal.”

The goalless draw was played out in front of the highest crowd of the season at Latimer Park so far with 1,001 fans on hand on Non-League Day.

And Glover added: “I would love them all to come back on Tuesday.

“You could hear it when we got a throw in or a corner, you could hear the noise go up.