Poppies hope fans will turn out for big night in the FA Cup

Kyle Perry takes the congratulations after scoring Kettering Town's third goal in the 3-3 draw at Leamington on Saturday. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town chairman David Mahoney has urged the Kettering Town supporters to come out in force and roar their team to an Emirates FA Cup milestone tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

The Poppies take on National League North rivals Leamington in a third qualifying round replay at Latimer Park after the two teams shared a thrilling 3-3 draw in Warwickshire on Saturday.

Kettering’s three goals took them up to a total of 899 in the FA Cup, one short of the competition’s all-time leading scorers Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main objective for Paul Cox’s team tomorrow will be to try to book a place in the fourth qualifying round.

And chairman Mahoney said: “Sitting in second position as the competition’s leading goal scorers is a great achievement for the club but, as with everything, going one better would be exceptional.

“We’re a single goal from hitting the 900 mark. Getting it at Latimer Park would be special but if we can get a second then we’re back on top. So we have three targets for Tuesday night.

“We certainly won’t be taking anything for granted on the night and we know that Leamington will give us another challenging match, as they always do, but I know the lads will give it their all.