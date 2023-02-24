But the Poppies will need to find a solution to their goalscoring problems after Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic made it four league games without finding the net.

Kettering have claimed goalless draws in three of their last four matches while they suffered a 1-0 defeat at another fellow struggler Blyth Spartans last weekend.

It couldn’t be closer at the bottom end of the table with the Poppies sitting in 18th spot – two places above the relegation zone – with 35 points while the next five clubs below them are all on 33.

The Poppies players protest a decision that went against them during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Farsley Celtic. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering are now preparing for two more home games over the next week as they host Northamptonshire neighbours and high-flyers Brackley Town on Saturday before entertaining Curzon Ashton next Tuesday night.

With 14 games to go, the race is on for the teams at the bottom with four clubs set to be relegated at the end of the season.

But first-team coach Willmott believes the “character and spirit” within the Poppies camp will count for a lot in the latter stages.

“There’s plenty of belief in the dressing-room,” he said.

“We know we are in a battle along with many other clubs, you only have to look at the league table to see that.

“But we are actually in decent form. We know there is an issue with not scoring enough goals but we aren’t conceding many at the moment either.

“We are picking up points, it’s not like we are on a losing streak.

“Most important of all, the character and spirit is great amongst the lads.