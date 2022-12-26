Poppies finally clinch an away win but struggling Diamonds suffer a heavy defeat

The wait for that elusive win on the road had been a long one but the Poppies finally secured it with captain Gary Stohrer grabbing the late winner.

A lively first half finished goalless but the Poppies had the numerical advantage at the break after former Kettering captain Connor Kennedy was sent-off for a second bookable offence four minutes before half-time.

And it was Kettering who broke the deadlock just past the hour when Ellis Myles was fouled in the area and Sheffield United loanee Frank Maguire stepped up to score from the penalty spot.

Lee Glover's Kettering Town picked up their first away win of the season

But the 10-man hosts fought back and levelled with a penalty of their own after 73 minutes with Dan Lawlor converting from 12 yards after a foul in the box.

However, Lee Glover’s team sent the 200-plus army of travelling fans home happy when fine work from Maguire down the right set Stohrer up to score into the bottom corner.

The two teams will do it all again at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day.

Chris Nunn was given a firm indication of the task in front of him at AFC Rushden & Diamonds as his first game in charge ended in a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Bedford Town.

The defeat leaves Diamonds rooted to the foot of the Southern League Premier Central and 10 points adrift of safety.

The Eagles took the lead through Charley Sanders but Diamonds hit back thanks to a looping header from Ryan Hughes.

Dean Snedker kept the scores level when he saved Edward Gyamfi’s penalty but Bedford regained the lead with a far-post header just before half-time.

And it only got worse after the break with Connor Tomlinson, Sanders, Gyamfi and Tomlinson again making it 6-1.

