Poppies face a replay after thrilling draw at Leamington

Claudio Ofosu heads off to celebrate after he scored Kettering Town's first goal in the 3-3 draw at Leamington in the FA Cup. Pictures by Peter Short

Kettering Town face an Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round replay with Leamington on Tuesday night after the National League North rivals shared a thrilling 3-3 draw in Warwickshire.

It was confirmed before kick-off that Max Dyche had been recalled from his loan spell with the Poppies as he was named on the bench for parent club Northampton Town’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton United after Cobblers defender Joe Guthrie tested positive for Covid-19.

Kettering did have Connor Johnson available again after suspension and was straight back into the starting line-up while Gary Stohrer and Rhys Sharpe were both on the bench having been sidelined through injury.

Kyle Perry came off the bench to score twice for the Poppies

It was Leamington who drew first blood after just four minutes when Stephan Morley beat Rhys Davies with a 25-yard free-kick.

The Poppies drew level when Claudio Ofosu fired home after a scramble in the box following a corner but the hosts regained the advantage just past the half-hour when Dan Turner turned the ball in after some pinball in the Kettering penalty area.

The game then turned seven minutes before half-time when home captain Jack Edwards was sent-off and the Poppies took advantage after the break with striker Kyle Perry taking centre-stage after he was brought on as a substitute.

He made it 2-2 with a shot that went in off the post on the hour. And, six minutes later, he gave Kettering the lead when he headed home Ofosu’s cross for his third goal in two games.

Kettering fell behind to Stephan Morley's free-kick after just four minutes

But the 10 men battled back and, after Harrison Neal had shot into the side netting for Kettering, the Brakes made it 3-3 when they were awarded a penalty and Turner stepped up to grab his second goal of the game.