Poppies, Diamonds and Steelmen back in action

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

Having been denied a first win of the season in a 1-1 draw with Bradford (Park Avenue) at the weekend, the Poppies take on old rivals AFC Telford United at Latimer Park.

Lee Glover’s team have picked up one point from their first two games of the Vanarama National League North campaign while the Bucks are unbeaten having beaten Chorley 1-0 on the opening day before they claimed a 1-1 draw at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

Diamonds are also looking for their first win of the Southern League Premier Central season and they are back at Hayden Road tonight where they entertain Hitchin Town.

Andy Burgess’ side squandered a 1-0 lead on Saturday before eventually slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Basford United.

Lee Attenborough takes his Corby Town players to newly-promoted Hinckley Leicester Road this evening, having made a winning start to their Northern Premier League Midlands campaign at the weekend.