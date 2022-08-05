Poppies, Diamonds and Steelmen all make moves on eve of the season

Janos Bodnar has joined Kettering Town on loan from Peterborough United

The Poppies have completed the signing of Janos Bodnar on loan from Peterborough United ahead of their opening-day clash at AFC Fylde in the Vanarama National League North.

Bodnar, who joins team-mate Andrew Oluwabori on loan at Latimer Park, recently agreed a two-year professional development contract with Posh having been a constant figure for the club’s under-18s last season.

At the back-end of the campaign he tasted experience at first-team level after appearing on the bench in the last game of the 2021/22 season and he also came on as a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Hull City in a pre-season friendly this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the development contract was confirmed, Posh first-team boss Grant McCann said: “He is a tremendous young player, who has a great attitude and is always keen to learn and develop as a player.

“So, we are really pleased that he has decided to sign as he’s everything we like and we are excited to see how he develops throughout the upcoming campaign.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, have officially confirmed Northampton Town youngsters Miguel Ngwa and Jack Connor have joined on loan until January ahead of their Southern League Premier Central curtain-raiser against Needham Market.

Both signed their first professional contracts at Sixfields this summer having played on loan at Corby Town last season.

Both have featured for Diamonds in pre-season and boss Andy Burgess said: “Both Jack and Miguel came onto my radar last season when they had loans at Desborough Town and Corby Town respectively and we’ve heard lots of great things about them.

“Both are professional players who see this as a big part of the learning and career education so it’s important we use them properly and give them every opportunity to progress and develop.

“We are extremely grateful to my former team mate, Jon Brady, and Marc Richards at Northampton for sending the players across to us and we hope that when they return to the Cobblers, they’re closer to where Jon needs them to be to be first team players in the EFL.”

Diamonds have also confirmed the signings of former Cambridge City right-back Eniola Agemoh-Davies and attacking midfielder Jack Snelus, who was part of the Diamonds squad last season after arriving at Hayden Road in January.

Steelmen manager Lee Attenborough has added four signings to his squad as Corby prepare to get their campaign under way against AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup at Steel Park.

Winger Solace Uyi-Olayi has joined from Nuneaton Borough after impressing in the second half of last Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Kettering Town while young attacker Dan Collins, who played youth football at Thame United has also signed up for the Steelmen.

Sidik Atcha has returned to Corby having played in their academy while also making a couple of appearances for the first team in 2019.

He went on to play for Nuneaton and featured for Soham Town Rangers last season.