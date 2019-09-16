Poppies deserved the win, says frontman O'Connor

Aaron O’Connor felt Kettering Town were well worth every bit of their 2-1 success over Alfreton Town at the weekend.

The experienced striker returned to the Poppies starting line-up after a tumultuous few weeks in which his future at the club had been thrown into doubt.

It had previously been confirmed by boss Nicky Eaden that O’Connor would be free to find another club as he attempted to free up some of his budget for fresh signings.

But, after talks between the club and player, O’Connor is now staying on at Latimer Park.

He was at his best at the weekend as the Poppies snapped a run of nine games without a win in the Vanarama National League North with early goals from Dan Nti and Marcus Kelly proving decisive.

And O’Connor was full of praise for his team-mates as he felt a collective effort helped secure a much-needed victory.

“I thought we started the first half like we have in a lot of games this season,” the frontman said.

“We came in with a deserved lead at half-time and we said in the dressing-room that we would have taken a 1-0 lead at that stage so it was important not to allow our heads to go down after conceding so late in the half.

“We just wanted to carry on doing what we did in that first half and I think we did.

“They had one or two half chances but we could have had a few more. I could have had a couple myself but I thought we looked an attacking threat all game.

“And we had to compliment the boys at the back.

“The gaffer told us what Alfreton would be like. They have a gameplan that they stick to and they have some good players.

“They play their game well and that shows by the league table but our boys at the back stuck to their task and they had Paul White behind them and he was coming for crosses despite his broken nose. Collectively, the back five really withstood any pressure.

“We have played as well as that and lost in other games but I think we got what we deserved this time.”

The Poppies are back in action tomorrow (Tuesday) night when they take on Cogenhoe United in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Latimer Park.