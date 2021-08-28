Poppies denied by a late Farsley leveller

Isaac Stones heads off to celebrate after he gave Kettering Town the lead in their 1-1 draw with Farsley Celtic with his first league goal for the club. Pictures by Peter Short

Luke Parkin scored a late equaliser as Kettering Town drew 1-1 at home to Farsley Celtic in the Vanarama National League North, writes James Wiles.

Isaac Stones tapped home to put the Poppies in front midway through the second half before Parkin levelled the scoring four minutes from time.

Manager Paul Cox made one change to the team that lost to Gateshead last week as Max Dyche replaced Claudio Ofosu in the lineup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Dyche defends the Poppies goal during the draw with Farsley

The sides were evenly-matched in the first half and both looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

There was a moment of controversy 10 minutes before the break when Chris Atkinson deliberately handled the ball to prevent a Poppies breakaway. Referee Richard Holmes only produced a booking, sparking protests from the home side.

The best opportunity of the opening period came on the stroke of half-time when Farsley goalkeeper Thomas Donaghy fumbled Stones’ cross. Donaghy spared his blushes by scrambling the ball away from goal before the lively Callum Powell could pounce.

The second half was more open and both teams created more chances.

Isaac Stones challenges Farsley goalkeeper Thomas Donaghy

The Poppies started brightly, the unmarked Stones heading over from Harrison Neal’s cross.

But Stones made up for his miss a few minutes later, converting the rebound from close range to open the scoring after Neal’s drive was denied.

Neal came close to doubling the lead on the hour mark but his volley was well-saved by Donaghy.

Farsley improved late on. Captain Danny Ellis headed over from a corner and Rhys Davies was forced into making a one-on-one save before the equaliser was scored.

Ben McKenna flicked the ball on and Parkin raced through on goal before finding the bottom corner.

The Poppies now have a quick turnaround as they face a trip to Gloucester City on Bank Holiday Monday.

Poppies: Davies; Smith, Johnson, Dyche; Barrett, Neal, Kennedy, Stohrer, Calder; Stones (sub Perry, 80 mins), Powell (sub Sheriff, 80 mins). Subs not used: Ofosu, Sherif, Ward.

Farsley: Donaghy; Clayton, Ellis, Barton; McKenna, Walton, Atkinson, Hayhurst; Longbottom (sub Richards, h-t), Spencer, Parkin (sub Faldino, 90 mins). Subs not used: Bett, Fox, Bird.

Referee: Richard Holmes.

Goals: Stones (1-0, 54 mins), Parkin (1-1, 86 mins).

Bookings: Longbottom, Neal (both fouls), Atkinson (handball), Spencer (dissent), Parkin (simulation).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Harrison Neal - Neal was involved in most Poppies attacks. He played in a perfect cross for Stones who headed over, his drive was denied which allowed Stones to put the Poppies ahead and he almost scored himself with a well-hit volley which was saved.