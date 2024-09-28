Poppies cruise to FA Cup success as St Ives are sent packing by first-half goal rush

Nile Ranger netted the Kettering Town opener (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town cruised into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup with an emphatic 3-0 win at St Ives Town on Saturday.

Richard Lavery's side carried their impressive league form into the cup, and are now just one more win away from a place in the first round proper.

The draw will be made on Monday.

The Poppies were too strong for Southern League Premier Central rivals St Ives and were out of sight by half-time in Cambridgeshire as they scored all three of their goals before the break.

In-form striker Nile Ranger set them on their way with a close-range strike in the 11th-minute, firing home a cross from Ben Hart.

It was 2-0 on 32 minutes when the returning Bruno Andrade netted with a fierce drive.

Just four minutes later it was 3-0 thanks to another spectacular strike, Luca Miller this time finding the top corner from range.

Kettering had further chances in the second half to extend their lead, but saw the game out comfortably to book their place in the next round.