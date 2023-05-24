The Poppies will be gearing up for a season in the Southern League Premier Central after suffering relegation from the Vanarama National League North on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Kettering will open up their friendly campaign with a game against United Counties League Premier Division side Desborough Town at a neutral venue on Saturday, July 1.

That will then be followed by a trip to Northern Premier League Midlands side Bedworth United on Saturday, July 8 while they will then head to UCL outfit Cogenhoe United, who beat the Poppies on penalties in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-finals last season, a week later on July 15.

Poppies boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies will make the short trip to take on Corby Town at Steel Park on Saturday, July 22.

The only home friendly in the diary so far is on Saturday, July 29 when Lee Glover’s team will entertain Spalding United, who have now appointed former Poppies striker Elliot Sandy as their permanent manager, at Latimer Park.

The new league season will start a week later on August 5.