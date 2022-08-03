Poppies complete double signing

Poppies boss Lee Glover’s rebuild of the squad has continued throughout the summer and now the club have moved to sign young striker Andrew Oluwabori on loan from Sky Bet League One club Peterborough United, where Glover previously served as assistant-manager.
Oluwabori spent time on loan at National League side Boreham Wood last season and featured in the second half of Kettering’s 1-0 victory at Corby Town in their final friendly last weekend.
Kettering have also completed the signing of another forward in the form of Sam Bennett.
Bennett has joined the Poppies having impressed during pre-season and he was on target in the 2-2 draw against Southend United at Latimer Park.
Bennett was with Wisbech Town last season while he was previously part of Cambridge United’s academy.
Both players are eligible for the opening Vanarama National League North encounter at title favouries Fylde at the weekend while, in their statement confirming the new arrivals, the Poppies said: “There will be more additions to follow…watch this space!”