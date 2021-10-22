Poppies clash with Southport called off
Kettering Town's home game this weekend has been postponed due to Covid-19 in the Poppies camp
Kettering Town’s home clash with Southport tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed due to Covid-19 in the Poppies camp.
The club confirmed the news this evening and the match has been called of in line with the Football Association and National League regulations.
The Poppies are also due to travel to Hereford next Tuesday night and a statement said: “We are disappointed to announce at this late stage, due to Covid in the Poppies camp and in line with the FA and National League regulations, tomorrow’s game against Southport has been postponed.
“Details regarding Tuesday’s fixture at Hereford and next Saturday’s game at Leamington will be posted in due course.”