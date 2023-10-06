Poppies can look forward to Chesterfield trip after 'remarkable' FA Cup win

Andy Leese was able to celebrate a fine FA Cup success (picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies were thrashed 4-0 at home by Hitchin just last four days earlier, but they somehow turned the tables in the space of just four days to book their place in the next round of the cup.

Tyrone Lewthwaite’s second-half goal proved decisive as Leese’s side secured a superb 1-0 away success.

And the Poppies boss was full of praise for the immense efforts of his players as they picked themselves up after last week’s league loss at Latimer Park.

“I'm absolutely delighted,” Leese said.

"It was a tumultuous week in a lot of ways that people probably don't know about, and don't need to know about.

"So to turn it around from Tuesday night to what we did on Saturday is nothing short of remarkable.

"We changed the shape, we changed our style of play a little bit as well, and from one to 18 we were absolutely superb.

"The FA Cup is not about perfect performances, it's just about the result and getting us through to what should now be a fantastic last qualifying round effort.”

Leese apologised to the Poppies fans following last Tuesday’s loss in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

But no apologies were needed last weekend as the players rallied to produce a memorable performance that sets up an exciting tie at Chesterfield on the weekend of October 14.

"When I spoke to the players last Thursday, all we talked about was a response,” Leese said.

"What they owe - especially to the fans of this club who pay their money and come in every week - is effort and desire, and they couldn't be happier.

"I had to be able to carry them off the pitch last Saturday knowing the players had given absolutely everything and we owed that to the supporters, to the club and to the players themselves.

"There was a fairly lengthy inquest into the Tuesday performance last Thursday but we drew a line under it and then had to prepare.

"We came up with a game plan and we got everything out of the players we could.”