Lakin is set to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash with Darlington, filling the void left after Mansfield Town loanee Owen Mason was called up for international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s.

Lakin came through the youth ranks at Peterborough and has previously had a loan spell at Yaxley while he has also been a member of Posh’s first-team squad this season.

The Poppies have also confirmed that Mason will also remain on loan at Latimer Park for the remainder of the campaign once he is back from international duty.

Peterborough United goalkeeper Will Lakin has joined Kettering Town on loan. Picture by Joe Dent