Poppies' brilliant run comes to an end as Stratford secure deserved victory

The Kettering Town players plead with the referee during the 2-0 defeat at Stratford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

It had to end eventually, but this might not be the worst time for a timely reality check - despite a perfect record in March, Kettering Town still have some way to go to consistently mix it with the big boys at the top end of the table, as they were comfortably beaten 2-0.

From minute one, and still smarting from defeat in the earlier content three weeks previous, the Bards looked in control of the match.

They certainly didn't need any assistance from Kettering to create chances but they were gifted their opening goal on just four minutes, when an errant throw-in towards Arlo Doherty in the Kettering goal was intercepted by Callum Ebanks who took his time before slotting under the body of Doherty into the bottom right corner and net his 23rd goal of the season.

Action from Kettering's 2-0 defeat to Stratford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Three minutes later and Stratford had the ball in the back of the net again - this time Andre Landell finishing from close range but referee Martyn Mitchell mercifully blew the whistle after spotting that Doherty was dragged to the floor illegally.

Dan Jarvis and Huw Dawson spurned half-chances as the visitors attempted to get a foothold in the match but in truth Kettering were chasing shadows without the ball whilst coughing up possession too easily when they did press forward.

Daniel Lafferty was denied a certain goal by a brave, last-gasp block from Kelvin Langmead but that only served to delay the inevitable as Stratford eventually got their deserved second goal.

A cross from the right was met by the head of Carvalho-Landell sending the ball wide, but there on the back post was Paul McCone to finish just a yard out.

Not content with seeing the game out until half-time, Stratford hit the back of the net a fourth time on 45 minutes but Ebanks was flagged for offside after skillfully finishing from a tight angle.

Doherty was brought in to action early on in the second-half to deny Callum Coyle whilst Kettering struggled to muster any meaningful attempts on target despite a number of corners and long throws.

Goalscoring hero Adi Yussuf appeared to be losing the mind games with non-league stalwart McCone - a fact which manager Richard Lavery admitted in the post match interview.

Indeed everyone in a blue and white shirt looked tired and showing signs that this was one game too far.

Doherty made another acrobatic save with 12 minutes still to go whilst at the other end, his opposite number Callum Smith was still waiting to be called into action in the second half.

A third goal would not have flattered the hosts, but with a playoff push to consider, game management was the order of the day and they dutifully saw out the match with few alarms.

There were however ugly scenes after the final whistle sounded with George Forsyth flaring up a mass brawl - still feeling aggrieved after an earlier horrendous tackle went unpunished.

He and Lafftery both saw yellow.

Despite the defeat, Kettering are all but guaranteed safety after Hitchin Town beat Berkhamstead, whilst AFC Sudbury lost to champions-elect Needham Market.

Manager Lavery reiterated that he won't allow the season to fizzle out and insists a top-10 finish is possible.