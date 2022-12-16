Poppies' Boxing Day clash at Peterborough Sports is declared 'all-ticket'

Peterborough Sports' Bee Arena ground

The news was confirmed last night (Thursday) just 11 days before the first-ever league meeting between the two clubs is due to take place at Sports’ Bee Arena.

The decision to segregate the game was made on police advice and, with work currently taking place at the ground, Kettering have been allocated just 250 tickets in the current reduced capacity of 740.

In a statement, the Poppies said: “We have been informed that the Peterborough Sports game away on Boxing Day is an all ticket fixture.

"We have been allocated 250 tickets for the game and are waiting for them to arrive at the club.

“Once they arrive, tickets will be available to purchase, first to season ticket holders, then volunteers, then any that are left will go on general sale.