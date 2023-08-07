Poppies boss Leese won’t panic but knows there is ‘a lot to do’
Having been relegated last season, the Poppies kicked off life back at Step 3 with a 3-2 defeat at Stamford on Saturday on the opening day of the Southern League Premier Central campaign.
Leese conceded ‘a lack of resilience’ was his biggest concern coming out of the clash after he saw his team squander 1-0 and 2-1 leads.
But the experienced boss is staying calm as Kettering turn their attention to their first home game of the season against Stourbridge on Saturday, which is quickly followed by a trip to Barwell next Monday evening.
“We have got a lot to do, we know that,” Leese said.
“We are in there and creating chances. The biggest concern is the lack of resilience, defensively, as a unit.
“They (Stamford) should not have been able to deliver the two balls into the box that they did for the first and second goals with the way we were set up.
“But we are one game in. If we go and win the next two games, it will be six points out of nine and you’ll be where you want to be.
“Saturday was just a huge disappointment, especially with the way the goals went in.
“There’s no hitting of the panic button.
“I know we would like a couple more players through the door.
“Alongside that, we have got to go back to the training ground. We are still getting familiar with the players and they are getting familiar with me.”