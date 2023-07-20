Poppies boss Leese to make his mind up on trialists as season draws closer

The Poppies ran the rule over a number of trialists again in Tuesday’s 5-0 friendly win at Cogenhoe United, which came after they had drawn 1-1 at Bedford Town last weekend.

Three of their goals came from trialists, with one of them scoring twice, while second-half efforts from youngster Josh Drain and striker Tyrone Lewthwaite rounded off a comfortable victory.

Boss Leese confirmed that “two or three” have already committed to the club with announcements due to be made on those soon.

Kettering Town manager Andy Leese. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

But the Poppies manager knows he has some decisions to make on others who have been trying to impress him this summer.

“There are two or three who have committed to us and I would imagine they will be announced over the next few days,” Leese said.

“With the rest of them, I just need to make my mind up about whether they are right for us.

“I think we will make those decisions this week and try to get things settled for the final stages of pre-season.

“It was the same group we were looking at on Tuesday and we just wanted to give some of them a bit more time.

“I was pleased with Saturday. I thought we looked solid defensively, which was encouraging,

“We are getting the regular players up to speed with their minutes on the pitch so it’s coming together.

“There are still one or two areas I need to address, which are proving difficult. But generally, things are okay.”

Leese, meanwhile, believes his players will face their “stiffest test” of pre-season so far on Saturday when they head to Corby Town.

The Steelmen have performed well in their friendlies so far this summer as Gary Setchell targets a promotion push at Step 4.

And Leese added: “Gary always builds very, very strong sides.

“I would say at Bedford last Saturday it was like a league game for 60 minutes and I am expecting it to be very similar at Corby and there is also that little local edge to it.

“I am looking forward to it. It will probably be the stiffest test of our credentials so far.”

The Poppies will also be heading to Desborough Town for a friendly next Tuesday night on what will be a significant evening for Ar Tarn.

Desborough will officially open their new Trevor Cooper Stand at 7.30pm ahead of the game against Kettering.

The opening of the new seating area at Ar Tarn’s home ground will be done by United Counties League chairman Alan Poulain.