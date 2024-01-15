Poppies boss Le Masurier taking the positives despite fourth straight defeat

Boss Jim Le Masurier is taking the positives from Saturday's trip to Stourbridge despite Kettering Town slumping to a fourth straight defeat in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Action from Kettering Town's 2-1 defeat at Stourbridge on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies produced a much-improved performance and looked to be on course for victory as they dominated after claiming a seventh-minute lead through Tyrone Lewthwaite.

But chances were wasted and the home side levelled with a fluke goal just before the break and then netted a deflected winner on the hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result leaves Kettering third-from-bottom in the table and four points adrift of safety, but Le Masurier was looking on the bright side.

It was another frustrating afternoon for Kettering Town manager Jim Le Masurier (Picture: Peter Short)

"Performances are what we are in control of, and I feel the performance on Saturday was positive, it was good, and it warranted a win in my, opinion or at least a draw," said Le Masurier.

"When you dissect the goals, their first one was a cross that has evaded everyone and then hit the far stick and popped in, and the second is from 30 or 35 yards out, it has taken a deflection and it is probably too weak.

"We didn't squeeze the ball quick enough for them to shoot, and I feel it is a weak effort that Billy (Johnson) might feel he could have done better with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having said that, we have probably had enough chances to score five or six goals, so I have got to be pleased with that.

Tyrone Lewthwaite fires Kettering into the lead at Stourbridge (Picture: Peter Short)

"I am pleased with the effort and endeavour, I am pleased with the positivity they showed and we showed good character, but unfortunately the result is the same.

"We have to just keep going, because you can't necessarily control the results, but you can the performance.

"It would have been different if we had performed like that in the previous three games, and we would have probably had more points on the board."