Poppies boss Le Masurier taking the positives despite fourth straight defeat
The Poppies produced a much-improved performance and looked to be on course for victory as they dominated after claiming a seventh-minute lead through Tyrone Lewthwaite.
But chances were wasted and the home side levelled with a fluke goal just before the break and then netted a deflected winner on the hour.
The result leaves Kettering third-from-bottom in the table and four points adrift of safety, but Le Masurier was looking on the bright side.
"Performances are what we are in control of, and I feel the performance on Saturday was positive, it was good, and it warranted a win in my, opinion or at least a draw," said Le Masurier.
"When you dissect the goals, their first one was a cross that has evaded everyone and then hit the far stick and popped in, and the second is from 30 or 35 yards out, it has taken a deflection and it is probably too weak.
"We didn't squeeze the ball quick enough for them to shoot, and I feel it is a weak effort that Billy (Johnson) might feel he could have done better with.
"Having said that, we have probably had enough chances to score five or six goals, so I have got to be pleased with that.
"I am pleased with the effort and endeavour, I am pleased with the positivity they showed and we showed good character, but unfortunately the result is the same.
"We have to just keep going, because you can't necessarily control the results, but you can the performance.
"It would have been different if we had performed like that in the previous three games, and we would have probably had more points on the board."
The Poppies are back at Latimer Park for the first time since December 23 on Saturday when they entertain Stamford Town (ko 3pm).