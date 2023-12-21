​​Jim Le Masurier is calling for the Kettering Town fans to come out in numbers for Saturday's crucial clash with Redditch United at Latimer Park (ko 3pm).

Tyrone Lewthwaite is all smiles after firing the Poppies into a 1-0 lead at Halesowen last Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies boss and his players will have a spring in their step ahead of the festive fixtures, thanks to their last-gasp 2-1 win at Halesowen Town last Saturday.

Sam Bennett was the hero for Kettering, hammering home the deciding goal six minutes into stoppage time, and Le Masurier is keen to keep that feelgood factor rolling on this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That late goal came after Halesowen had cancelled out Tyrone Lewthwaite’s 46th-minute opener.

Jim Le Masurier was delighted with the win at Halesowen (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies, who are 16th in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table and three points above the relegation zone, host sixth-placed Redditch on Saturday.

They then travel to fellow strugglers St Ives on Boxing Day (1pm) before hosting Stratford Town on New Year's Day (3pm), and Le Masurier is looking to get more wins to steer the club away from the danger zone.

"Following the performance against Mickleover, the work-rate against Alvechurch, a good second-half against Nuneaton and after Saturday's win I would like to think the fans will be out in full force for Redditch on Saturday," said the Poppies boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then again on Boxing Day at St Ives and at home against Stratford on New Year's Day as well.

Action from Saturday's clash between Halesowen Town and Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

"We have earned a lot of belief in that dressing room, the lads have worked really hard and we will have two good sessions this week to prepare.

"There is no better feeling than winning, but also you have to be grounded enough to ensure the next game we start all over again, and we prepare the same way as we did for Saturday and be fully right for Redditch."

Saturday's clash was the Poppies' first for nearly three weeks due to postponements, but there was no rustiness in the team, with Le Masurier able to get his message across in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the Nuneaton game we had five really good training sessions, and we said before Saturday's game that we felt very prepared for that match," he said.

"Yes, you can argue that we could have needed a game this week to continue the momentum, but on the flip side we need a bit of a rest so we can recuperate.

"So we can now concentrate on the training, working towards Redditch at home, and we are happy with that."