Poppies boss Lavery warns Doncaster they are in for a Latimer Park culture shock

Richard Lavery celebrates after last Saturday's win over Leiston at a rain-soaked Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

​"Doncaster are going to hate turning up there, taking on a non-League team on a Sunday with a midday kick-off."

Richard Lavery admits the Latimer Park experience could prove something of a rude awakening to many of the Doncaster Rovers players in Sunday's huge FA Cup second round showdown (ko midday).

The Sky Bet League Two high-flyers can certainly expect a 'hostile' reception once they get out in front of the sell-out 3,000 crowd, but they are also going to have to deal with facilities they won't be used to.

Isiah Noel-Williams shows his delight after his late strike secured the 2-1 win over Leiston last Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

"I'll be honest, the away changing rooms aren't great and they are going to feel uncomfortable, but being professionals they should be able to deal with that.

"That said, there are cup upsets for that reason because they can't deal with it at times.

"So let's hope they don't deal with it, and we can get a result."

Another culture shock for Grant McCann's players could be the playing surface.

Rovers will be used to regularly playing on close to perfect pitches week in, week out in league two, but that won't be the case in Burton Latimer on Sunday.

The club has worked hard to improve the surface at Latimer Park as the Poppies are a team that like to get the ball down and play when they can.

But the recent wet weather has had a big impact on that.

Last Saturday's 2-1 Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central win over Leiston was played out in heavy rain, and that led to the surface cutting up.

And Lavery believes it is another factor that could play into the Poppies' favour, especially as Doncaster are seen as a possession-based, footballing outfit.

"Doncaster are not playing football on that pitch! I don't think Brazil could play on that at the minute," admitted Lavery.

"It was quite bad on Saturday, then it started raining halfway through the game and it has cut up a little bit. But we are hoping we will be okay going into Sunday."

Doncaster boss McCann has been to watch the Poppies play, and he also has some inside knowledge on the Poppies as former Latimer Park boss Lee Glover is his first team coach at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Lavery has not been able to get out and watch Doncaster in the flesh, but he has had them watched by his coaching staff and has also studied TV footage of their recent games.

"We have done our homework on them, and they have been to watch us three times which just goes to show you they are not taking us for granted," said the Poppies boss.

"Lee Glover is there and he obviously knows Kettering and knows what the pitch is all about, and I would say he will be saying to their players 'you are not going to play football on that pitch'.

"Whether they try to or not I don't know, and I am hoping they do try and play football because we can then get in their faces."