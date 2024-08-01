Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery admits he is prepared to show patience to get the right players in to bolster his squad for the forthcoming Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central season.

The Poppies were 1-0 winners against Basford in their first home friendly of the summer last Saturday, and wrap up their pre-season campaign with another home clash on Saturday against Step 4 outfit Lye Town.

Lavery was 'happy' with the performance and result against Basford, but says there's still work to be done on recruitment - and he is prepared to wait until the campaign gets started to make the right signings.

The club last week completed the season-long loan signing of Peterborough United left-back Aaron Powell, but the club's supporters can still expect to see more new faces coming through the door.

Although it may not be before the season starts on August 10.

"I am still not happy, I know where we have got to strengthen," Lavery told the @KetteringTownFootballClub YouTube channel.

"I need strength in depth, and I need to bring people on who are going to change the game when things aren't going right.

"So I am still looking to bring a couple of players in, and if that happens before the season or within the season, then so be it.

"But I will never be happy until I get it right."

Ben Hart scored the only goal of the game on Saturday, netting in the second minute against a side that plays in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

"I was happy with the 1-0, and even more so the clean sheet," said Lavery. "I think we had the first half and played well, then I think we dropped off second half.

"Saturday was probably our main test because they are the same level as us, and I think we showed in that first half that we can compete against anybody."

Saturday sees the Poppies take on Lye Town in their final friendly before their league opener at Halesowen Town on August 10.

And Lavery wants his players to put on a good show at Latimer Park, admitting he is intending to play his full-strength side.

"Lye are a step four side and I am expecting to beat them," said the Poppies boss.

"We can then go into Halesowen with two wins out of two at home, and then take that winning mentality to their place.

"I think on Saturday it will be the lads that are going to start the following week, so some of the subs might not get a chance.

