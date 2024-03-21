Poppies boss Lavery in confident mood but insists there is still work to be done

Still aiming higher... Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery dishes out the instructions during ther 1-0 win at AFC Sudbury (Pictures: Peter Short)

A run of three straight wins, with the team keeping a trio of clean sheets, has seen the Poppies rise above fading Hitchin Town and to 17th in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Saturday's 1-0 win at relegation rivals AFC Sudbury means Kettering are now a very healthy seven points clear of the drop zone, with just eight matches of the season remaining.

The fact is it will now take a remarkable run of results to see the Poppies dragged back into danger, but Lavery won't be counting any chickens before they are hatched.

Arlo Doherty catches the ball under pressure against AFC Sudbury (Picture: Peter Short)

Instead, he is focusing on winning as many of the club's remaining eight matches as it possible and is in confident mood.

Asked if he feels the Poppies are safe, Lavery said: "I am not going to say that, and until it is mathematically safe, I won't say that.

"I want to come in here and finish as high as possible.

"I said to the lads before the game on Saturday, I don't want to finish fifth from bottom, I want to chase the pack down now and finish as high as we can.

Michael Reindorf runs away to celebrate after scoring for the Poppies against AFC Sudbury (Picture: Peter Short)

"And I think with the team we have got, we can do it. It is just a little bit of self-belief really."

Lavery's belief is backed up when you realise that Kettering entertain 13th-placed Alvechurch this Saturday, knowing a win will take them to within just two points of the mid-table side, and with a game in hand as well.

The clash is the first of six home games still to be played at Latimer Park, with the team facing just two more road trips, to Stratford Town on April 1 and Royston Town on April 13.

Not that playing away last Saturday was an issue, as Sudbury were beaten for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Lavery hailed his 'unbelievable' defence as the Poppies snuffed out their hosts to win it thanks to Michael Reindorf's first-half goal.

"You can't beat a 1-0, but from my point of view it is no good!! My head is absolutely booming, but we will take that all day," said the Kettering manager.

"We have stood tall, we came her to get three points, and we are going home with three points, so job done. Sudbury had a lot of the game, but they didn't really hurt us.

"At 1-0 I think Adi (Yussuf) has had a chance, and I think if that goes in then it is a different game.

"But we have held on for the 1-0, and the back five, back three, were unbelievable, as they have been since I have come in.

"We have stood tall, we have defended, and limited Sudbury to barely any chances."

KETTERING Town beat National League North outfit Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night to reach the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

Richard Lavery’s side were 2-0 winners at Latimer Park, and will now face AFC Rushden & Diamonds or Peterborough United U21s in the final at Sixfields in Northampton.

The Poppies got off to a flying start ahainst Sports with a goal after 30 seconds, and wrapped it up with a second eight minutes into the second half.