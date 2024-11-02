Poppies boss Lavery can't wait to once again do battle with Cobblers manager Brady

Richard Lavery still has big ambitions (Picture: Peter Short)

Saturday night won't be the first time that Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery and his Northampton counterpart Jon Brady have crossed footballing swords.

The pair will be in their respective dugouts at a packed-out Sixfields for the hotly-anticipated FA Cup first round derby date, with Lavery plotting to pull off a memorable giant-killing.

It's not as managers they have met before though, but as non-League players.

Brady was an exciting attacker who played for the likes of AFC Rushden & Diamonds and the Poppies, while Lavery was a defender and midfielder at a clutch of clubs, and their paths crossed.

Richard Lavery pictured in his playing days at Nuneaton

"I played against Jon, and I think he might have been at Kettering at the time back in the Conference days and I was at Nuneaton or Telford," recalled Lavery.

"I don't know him to have a massive conversation with him, but I know of him and he probably knows of me having played against me over the years.

"I will show Jon a lot of respect, and I also James Alger who is the goalkeeping coach at Northampton.

"He was with Kettering when I was there before, four or five years ago, and he messaged me after the draw.

"I think they are probably more worried than we are because we have nothing to lose do we?"

Lavery is now 47, and has been in management in non-League football for a few years now, earning the Kettering job for his exploits at Quorn.

But he still dreams of working his way into the Football League and becoming a manager in 'the 92', and he feels Brady has shown it can be done.

"I will give everything to the job and I believe in my own ability," said Lavery, who has guided the Poppies to the top of the Southern League Premier Central, as well as the first round of the Cup.

"I have been at clubs before, and I took Quorn from step five to on the brink of step three in two years, so I know what I bring to the table, and that is not me being big-headed.

"I know about creating a good changing room and a good environment in football is massive to success, and getting players to work with you.

"So I would love to work through the ranks if an opportunity were to come, and who knows?

"With this game against Northampton being on TV it puts me in the limelight as well doesn't it? As well as the players and club.

"I am really enjoying my football at the minute, even though it is 24/7.

"I didn't think it would be as hard as it has been when I took over at Kettering, and although it is part-time, it is never part-time being a manager.

"The phone calls and everything else you get is so full on, but I am lucky because I work for myself and can get away with it!

"One thing is that I am not really a sleeper, I only need three or four hours.

"I am full on, my head is always ticking over thinking what are we going to do next? But it is good."