Poppies boss Glover won’t be getting carried away

Lee Glover barks out some instructions during his first win as manager of Kettering Town on Tuesday night. Pictures by Peter Short

Having suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at AFC Fylde on the opening day, the Poppies were denied their first maximum haul of the Vanarama National League North campaign when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bradford (Park Avenue) at Latimer Park last weekend.

But Kettering made no mistake on home soil in midweek as goals from summer signing Sam Bennett and Peterborough United loanee Andrew Oluwabori, who also scored last Saturday, secured a well-deserved three points.

Having picked up a respectable four points from the first three games of the new season, the Poppies now face a trip to Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

The Poppies celebrate Sam Bennett's goal during Tuesday's win over AFC Telford United

It is a return to the scene of the disappointing final day of last season where a 1-1 draw wasn’t quite enough as Kettering just missed out on a play-off place.

Glover’s team will make the trip with a spring in their step but their hosts are also likely to be in a buoyant mood after their picked up their first win of the season with an impressive 2-1 victory at much-fancied Kidderminster Harriers in midweek.

But the Poppies boss insists his team’s focus must be on hitting the same “levels” as they did on Tuesday night.

“We can’t get carried away,” Glover said.

“Those are the levels we need every week because we are a young side that is developing and if we don’t have those levels then we will be in trouble in some games.

“The most important thing is that we stick together and keep our feet on the ground.

“The message ahead of the weekend is simple - let’s get to those levels again.