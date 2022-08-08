Poppies boss Glover still on the hunt for fresh faces

The Kettering Town players celebrate after Jordan Graham put them in front but they went on to lose 2-1 at AFC Fylde on the opening day of the season. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

The Poppies boss had to be patient when it came to recruitment during the summer but his new-look squad turned in a decent performance at the weekend, even though the new campaign began with a 2-1 defeat at title favourites AFC Fylde.

Kettering are preparing for their first home game of the season on Saturday as they take on Bradford (Park Avenue) at Latimer Park.

Glover remains hopeful of George Cooper returning on loan from Mansfield Town in the near future but he is also keen to add fresh faces to his squad sooner rather than later.

The Poppies boss said: “We had three players signed when I arrived and, at one point, (technical director) Alan Doyle was going to get a game for us!

“We have been going around the recruitment market and I think we have recruited well.

“And I am still looking to get a couple in if I can.

“We have George to come back in and other things might pan out so we can take this club forward.

“We’re not looking at it and say ‘we had a good season last season, let’s just consolidate and be happy with the lower half of the league’.