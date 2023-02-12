Poppies boss Glover satisfied with another clean sheet and another point

Both sides hit the woodwork in an entertaining first half but chances at both ends dried up in the second period as honours ended even.

And Glover, whose team have now put together a three-match unbeaten run, said: “I think it was a fair result.

“We had a really good period in the first half and we hit the post and had one disallowed and they hit the crossbar and the post.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

“Overall, I am delighted with another clean sheet. It’s another point and we move on.

“Clean sheets breed confidence. I can remember we really went for it here against Gloucester and we got done by a late goal.

“So, if you can’t win it, don’t lose it. Take something from the game.

“Buxton aren’t a bad side at all. They have a good style of play where they hit a diagonal ball to the two wide players.

“You think you’re in the ascendency, then there is a breakdown in play and they are straight at you so your full-backs have to be at it. Ellis (Myles) and Sharpey (Rhys Sharpe) were.

“We have had a bug going through the camp and Lewis White and Ethan Hill both rang in on the morning of the game and George Cooper came in and did very well.

“So, we were down to the bare bones a bit but I am delighted with the shift the boys put in.”

The Poppies are four points clear of the relegation zone after yesterday’s results with some big games still to come this month against teams in and around them after they have faced a tough home test against leaders AFC Fylde on Tuesday night.

But Glover added: “I have been saying it to the lads and other people that it doesn’t matter what anyone else does, we don’t need to worry about that.