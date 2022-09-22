Poppies boss Glover hails ‘absolutely superb’ Gregory

While Decarrey Sheriff took the headlines for his hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Barwell in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, it was goalkeeper Gregory who helped lay the foundations for the victory.

The former Shrewsbury Town stopper, who was clearly struggling with an injury, saved a penalty for the third time this season as he brilliantly tipped Brady Hickey’s spot-kick onto the post when Kettering only held a 2-1 advantage.

Another fine save from a George Ward header followed on before the Poppies eventually pulled away as Gregory continued his impressive form since arriving at Latimer Park in the summer.

Goalkeeper Cameron Gregory has been an impressive performer for Kettering Town so far this season. Picture by Peter Short

“When we got Cameron in, the reference I got from (Shrewsbury manager) Steve Cotterill was excellent,” Poppies boss Glover said.

“When a team gets a penalty against you, you can sometimes get a feel for it and our bench fancied him to save it.

“That’s because the lad has saved a few and he’s a good goalkeeper.

“He’s made a top hand save, the lads have followed in and cleared it which they didn’t against Alfreton and that was good.