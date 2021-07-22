Poppies boss Cox happy to let others 'do the panicking'

Kettering Town manager Paul Cox. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox insists he will “leave everyone else to do the panicking” as he plays a game of patience in the transfer market this summer.

The Kettering Town boss knows he needs to make additions to his squad as the countdown to the new National League North season on August 14 continues.

But Cox is staying relaxed about the situation and says that if he has to wait until the final days of pre-season to get his targets then that’s what he is willing to do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The squad still needs to be added to,” the Kettering manager said.

“I don’t mind waiting until the week before the season starts to get quality in. If that’s the way it has to be then that’s what we will do.

“There is no panic on my part. I will leave everyone else to do the panicking.

“For us now, it’s about the season and how we affect the league this year.”

The Poppies’ pre-season has so far seen them pick up wins at Cogenhoe United and Bugbrooke St Michaels while their Newlands Shield match with Brackley Town was called off in midweek due to a Covid-19 case in the Saints squad.

An inter-club friendly on Tuesday was then cut short by a serious head injury to goalkeeper Jacob Wood but the Poppies immediately arranged a new friendly at Stamford tonight (Thursday, 7.30pm) before they go to Corby Town in the Newlands Shield on Saturday.

Clubs are still having to guard against Covid-19 with matches still being called off due to players having to isolate.

However, Cox insists that is something everyone will have to learn to deal with.

“I think Covid is here to stay and I do think we are going to have to adapt to overcome it and we have to try to predict what is going to happen,” he added.

“We have put measures in to ensure that when the players come into our environment that we are all staying safe.

“But I think every club with the best laid plans will get caught out from time to time. We haven’t got to fear it, we have to get on with it and make the best of things.