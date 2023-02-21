Poppies all set for a huge ‘six-pointer’ as they host fellow strugglers Farsley

The Poppies have a definitive ‘six-pointer’ this evening as they take on fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic at Latimer Park.

Kettering currently sit in 18th place but are just two points clear of the relegation zone following their 1-0 defeat at Blyth Spartans at the weekend, which ended a four-match unbeaten run.

Farsley are third-from-bottom but are just one point adrift of safety in what is looking like will be the closest of races to decide who goes down and who survives in the Vanarama National League North this season.

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

Lee Glover’s Poppies have failed to score in their last three league games but that four-match unbeaten run had lifted them clear of the dropzone ahead of last Saturday’s loss.

Farsley, meanwhile, have picked up in recent weeks and arrive at Latimer Park unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, which included a 3-2 win at Hungerford Town which sent them into the quarter-finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Following the loss at Blyth, Poppies boss Glover told Poppies TV: “We have three home games now.

“We need to look at what we did wrong on Saturday and try to improve on it. I am disappointed we didn’t get anything going in the game.